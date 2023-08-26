3 militant associates of LeT arrested in Kupwara, 5 grenades recovered: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army have arrested three terrorist associates in two separate operations in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and also recovered 5 hand grenades.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that police along with 28 Rashtriya Rifles apprehended two terrorist associates affiliated with the Laskar-e-Taiba in Kupwara.

The statement reads that acting on credible information received, Police and Army launched an operation to intercept two terrorist associates who had procured a consignment from an unidentified individual in Kupwara.

“The individuals were traced to be moving towards Shatmuqam with instructions received from Laskar-e-Taiba commander Ghulam Rasool alias Rafia Rasool originally a resident of Chandigam Lolab and now based in PoK. The apprehended individuals were identified as Zubair Ahmad Shah Peerzada and Peerzada Mubashir Yousf, both residents of Shatmuqam,” it reads.

It reads that the security forces successfully nabbed the suspects as they attempted to flee. “Five hand grenades and three mobile phones were recovered from them. Initial investigations suggest that the duo had been given assignment of selecting local targets who are involved in disseminating government schemes in the area. They had also shared photographs indicating potential targets to their handlers,” it added.

It further reads that Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“Furthermore, in a separate incident, Kupwara Police along with 47 RR (Bihar) acting on reliable information established a joint checkpoint in the general area of Dragmullah Shalpora. This resulted in the interception of a vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, one hand grenade was found concealed beneath the left front seat. The individual, identified as Zahoor Ahmad Khan, was promptly apprehended and taken into custody.”

It added that Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print