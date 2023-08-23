Man Injured In Low Intensity Explosion In Jammu: Police

Srinagar:A man was injured on Wednesday in a low intensity explosion in Jammi district.

SSP Chandan Kohli said that a man from Chatha area of Jammu has received injuries after a low intensity explosion in the house of his brother.

Initial investigation reveals that the explosive material of low intensity was kept in the house for the purpose of illegal act of animal hunting / traps, the officer said.

Injured is under treatment.

Case under relevant sections of law registered and investigation has been set into motion, the officer added.(GNS)

