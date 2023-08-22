LeT Militant Associate Arrested in Shopian Village

Srinagar: A joint team of security forces arrested a militant associate affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit in Nazninpura village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday evening.

They said that a joint team of Shopian Police, Army’s 44 RR and 14 Battalion CRPF tactfully arrested a militant associate namely Shabir Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Nabi Mir, resident of Nazninpura Shopian in his native village.

“On disclosure of the arrestee, the joint team recovered arms and ammunition which included one each of 40 mm Pak origin RPG, RPG grenade and two Boosters”, they said.

“A case vide FIR number 146/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation set into motion”, they further said.

