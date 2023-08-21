CBI files closure report in case against former NCCF chairman and Adani Enterprises

New Delhi: The CBI has closed its case against Adani Enterprises and a former National Cooperative Consumer Federation chairman for alleged irregularities in the award of a contract for supplying imported coal to the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation, officials said.

The central agency has filed before a special CBI court the closure report in the case registered in 2020 in which it had also booked the then NCCF managing director G P Gupta and senior adviser S C Singhal.

The special court will now take a call on whether to accept the closure, send it back to the CBI for further investigation or proceed with the trial on the basis of the available materials, the officials said.

