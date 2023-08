Bandipora: A 25-year-old woman was found hanging at her rented accommodation in Quailmuqam village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday morning.

An official said that soon after getting the information police rushed to the spot.

He said that the body was later shifted to hospital for postmortem examination.

The official said that inquest proceedings have been initiated in this regard—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print