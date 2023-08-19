Mirwaiz to send legal notice to govt over his ‘detention’

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will send a legal notice to Jammu and Kashmir administration for his release from house detention, the managing body of Jamia Masjid here said on Friday.

The leader through the notice will also be seeking a clarification from authorities whether he was free or under house arrest, it said.

In a statement, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid — the managing body of the grand mosque at Nowhatta here said Mirwaiz has been pushed to take the legal route in view of the “conflicting statements” made by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

In an interview to a podcast ‘The Lallantop,’ Sinha had said Mirwaiz can go wherever he wants with security.

“I have made up my mind for the Friday prayer, let everything go peacefully he (Mirwaiz) will also offer Friday prayers; he can go wherever he wants with security,” the LG said.

However, the Anjuman said despite repeated appeals for his release from all quarters, and the LG’s statements, Mirwaiz continues to be under house detention since 2019.

“As such, Mirwaiz has been pushed to take the legal route now, and has decided to send a legal notice to the concerned authorities to clarify his status and initiate proceedings for his release from house detention so that his religious and other public obligations don’t suffer any further. The legal notice to the concerned will be sent by later today,” the Anjuman said.

It said it was hopeful that Mirwaiz will get relief through the courts and people will once again hear him from the pulpit.

