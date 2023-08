Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at several places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror—related case, officials said on Friday morning.

“The raids are underway in Pariwan village of Kulgam, Kralpora area of Kupwara and Chotigam village of Shopian district ”an official said.

He said the NIA sleuths are accompanied by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel.

He said the raids are a part of the NIA’s probe into a terror-related case—(KNO)

