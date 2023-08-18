Huge cache of arms, ammo recovered in Machil sector: Army

Kupwara,: The Army on Friday said to have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Army in a tweet informed about the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a joint operation by Army, J&K Police and BSF.

“Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @BSF_Kashmir and @JmuKmrPolice in #Machhal Sector #Kupwara from 15-18 Aug 23 based on Intelligence inputs by various agencies of likely presence of a cache of war like stores,” Army tweeted.

The Army further informed that “Huge cache of arms and ammunition to include 05xAK Rifles, 07xPistols, 04xHand Grenades, and other incriminating material have been recovered.”—(KNO)

