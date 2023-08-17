Economy gathering momentum in Q2, inflation remains concern: RBI article

Mumbai: Indian economy is gathering momentum in the second quarter, though inflation would continue to average above the central bank’s comfort zone of 6 per cent, said an article in the RBI’s monthly bulletin released on Thursday.

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation shot up significantly to 7.44 per cent in July, from 4.87 per cent in the preceding month, mainly due to soaring prices of tomato, vegetables and other food items.

In his address to the nation on the Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to take more steps to contain price rise.

