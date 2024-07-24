Stage set for Kashmir marathon; LG Sinha says event to give tourism, local livelihood a major boost

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that Kashmir will host a grand event of marathon this year in October where global participants and media will become the brand ambassadors of Valley beauty and tourism potential.

Addressing a function at the International Convention Centre after inaugurating the Logo and website of the marathon, the LG, said that the marathon will give a push to the Valley’s tourism potential. “It won’t be just an event where foreign and domestic runners will choose their dreams but the event will open fresh livelihood opportunities for youth,” he said. “There can be no better weather and atmosphere for the Kashmir marathon than what we have in the Valley.”

The LG said that the event will go as a historic marathon in Kashmir history. “In just two months, arrangements for the grand event were finalised. This event will send a message of peace across the globe,” he said.

He said Srinagar, after hosting the event (starting on October 20 this year), will become the city of international competition. “Grand events like G-20 Tourism Summit, Golf tournaments, and international conferences were held in Srinagar. The city has been named as a world craft city,” he said.

The LG said that there was a time where youth of J&K were never allowed to fulfil their dreams. “Today, J&K youth are actively participating and contributing towards Vikshit Bharat,” he said. “From few hundred youth four years ago, we see 50 lakh youth participating in sports events now.”

He said such events will help make the identity of J&K as the natural and cultural capital of India. “We are planning a similar event in Jammu,” the LG said.

The LG said that the eyes of the world will be on J&K as “we conduct this marathon event and people especially those associated with trade and tourism will have an opportunity to present our unique culture and warm hospitality to participants from India and abroad.

“The prime objective of the Kashmir Marathon is to showcase J&K’s potential internationally and promote eco-friendly tourism and encourage health and wellness. The local communities will also be involved in planning and running the event to foster pride and a sense of belonging, besides showcasing Kashmir’s rich heritage and scenic beauty,” he said. Runners from across India and Abroad are expected to participate in two running disciplines: marathon (42 km) and half marathon (21 km)—

