One Militant Killed, NCO Injured In Gunfight In Kupwara: Army

Srinagar:Army on Wednesday said that one unidentified militant was killed and one non-commissioned officer (NCO) was also injured in an overnight gunfight in Trimukha top, Lolab area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The Chinar Corps of army wrote on platform X, “Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by IndianArmy & JmuKmrPolice on days leading upto 23 July 24.

On 24 July, suspicious movement was observed and challenged by vigilant troops, in response to which terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. In the ensuing fire fight one terrorist has been eliminated and a NCO injured, reads the post.

Meanwhile, a top police officer said that gunfight resumed this morning after operation was suspended whole night.

During firefight one militant has been killed, however body has not been yet retrieved as operation is still underway in the area, added the top officer.

