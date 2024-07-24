Kupwara Gunfight: Injured NCO Succumbs To His Injuries In Hospital

Srinagar: A Non-commissioned officer of army who was critically injured during gunfight at Lolab Kupwara has succumbed to his in a hospital.A top police officer said that the injured NCO of army who was injured during firefight succumbed to his injuries.Yesterday, a joint team of Police and army based on specific information regarding presence of militants in general area of Kowut launched a cordon and search operation. Today morning, contact was established with hiding militants, leading an encounter.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post