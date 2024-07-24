Some people can’t digest peace in J&K, situation to be normal again in next two-three months: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that some people who can’t digest bumper tourism and work to foment trouble in the UT will be dealt accordingly and in the next two to three months situation will be normal again.

“It is true that some people can’t digest peace. They were dealt in the past and will be dealt accordingly. I believe in next two to three months, the situation will be normal again,” the LG said in reply to a query on the side-lines of a function at SKICC . He was replying to a query that the budget presented in the Parliament for J&K UT covers the Tourism sector specifically but “some people are trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in J&K.”

About the present tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for J&K, LG said that the budget is holistic and covers all sectors of J&K including tourism. “It is aimed at addressing J&K’s concerns and promoting organic farming to protect the environment. It also aims at opening new livelihood opportunities for Youth,”he said—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print