I-Day: ADGP Vijay Kumar Among 55 JKP Officers Awarded Police Medal for Gallantry

Srinagar: ADGP Vijay Kumar is among fifty five Police officers from Jammu and Kashmir Police awarded the prestigious Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) for their utmost dedication and determination towards their services, by the President of India. An official in the knowhow of things said that besides ADGP Vijay Kumar, the other police officers bestowed with the award include current DIG CKR, Sujit Kumar, former DIG South Kashmir, Abdul Jabbar (IPS) and former SSP Kulgam, GV Sundeep Chakravarthy. Notably, Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is awarded on the ground of display of conspicuous gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals.

