No restrictions, Internet blocakde on I-Day in Kashmir: Div Com

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Saturday said there won’t be any restrictions on the eve of Independence Day in Kashmir while the internet and facilities will also function smoothly.

Addressing a news conference here at his office chamber, Bidhuri, said that all the arrangements have been finalized to ensure smooth conduct of Independence Day.

He added that the venue for the main event in Srinagar has been changed from Sk Stadium to Bakshi Stadium in wake of the space crunch as this year the administration is expecting a huge participation of people in the event.

Bidhuri also invited people to attend the Tiranga rally tomorrow from Botanical garden at 6 AM in the morning and also appealed them to attend the main event on August 15, saying that there is no pass needed at all. “It is an open invitation for all,” he said.

He said that requisite security and other measures have been taken to ensure smooth conduct of 77th Independence celebrations across Kashmir—

