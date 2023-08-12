CRPF Soldier Dies Of Gunshot Wounds In Pulwama, Apparently Died Due to Suicide: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday said that a soldier of CRPF was killed due to gunshot injuries near SAIL Chersoo area in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

They said that at around 1.55 a.m.gunshots were heard near SAIL Chersoo. “After assessing everything a Jawan of 112 BN CRPF namely Ct/Sepoy Ajay Kumar was found dead in the pool of blood,” they said. Medico-legal formalities were completed and inquest proceedings under 174 CrPC have been initiated, they said.

“However apparent cause of death is suicide,” they said. They were quick to add that the suicide was only “apparent cause” and “everything would be revealed during investigation.”

