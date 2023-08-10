Div Com holds meeting

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 09: In lieu of celebration of Independence Day with enthusiasm, fervor and zeal, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today held a meeting with representatives of Civil Society and Trade Associations at TRC for wider participation to celebrate national event with pride.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad; SSP, Srinagar; SSP Traffic, other officers from district administration besides representatives from civil society and trade associations including shopkeepers, hoteliers, houseboat owners, Shikara association, transporters, etc.

During the meeting, the Div Com highlighted the importance of celebrating the proud moment of the entire nation. He stressed that Independence Day makes every citizen proud of their country and nurtures patriotism and unity among them.

He also highlighted the role of Civil Society and Trade Associations in observing Independence Day with enthusiasm and zeal.

Div Com stated that like other big events held in J&K including G20 and Yatra-2023, this year the Independence Day shall also be celebrated as a major event with the participation of Civil Society, Traders, Youth and general public.

Div Com impressed on making the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign successful by hoisting the National Flag on the top of every house. He said that mass participation of people in hoisting the National Flag will create an environment of festivity, will instill spirit of unity among citizens and promote integrity of the nation.

The traders and members of Civil Society reiterated their commitment for their vehement participation in the celebration of national event. They assured full cooperation and support by all means to make it a bigger moment for the country.

The Div Com also welcomed innovative suggestions from participants regarding celebration of Independence Day and organising Tiranga rallies.

He also invited them for a Tiranga Rally on August 13, which will commence at 6 am at SKICC.

Div Com asked participants to decorate their establishments with Tricolor lights and make Lal Chowk a colorful square.

