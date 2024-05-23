Vote in large numbers on May 25, CEO urges people

KULGAM: In an effort to encourage and inspire eligible electorates to exercise their right to vote, a mega Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program was held today at Aharbal, Kulgam.

The event was presided over by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) J&K, P.K.Pole.

The event featured a multitude of activities aimed at fostering voter awareness, including folk music, a horse rally and sports activities. These initiatives were designed to create a vibrant and engaging atmosphere to highlight the importance of voting.

District Election Officer/Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan, State Nodal Officer SVEEP, Akthar Qazi, State Media Nodal officer, Sapna Kotwal, Assistant Returning Officer, D.H.Pora, Bashir Ul Hassan, Nodal Officer SVEEP, Nazia Hassan, Chief Education Officer, District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Tehsildar and other officers besides the public attended the programme.

Addressing on the occasion, the CEO urged upon the people to come out in large numbers to vote on May 25th, the day of polling in the district. He emphasized the importance of voter participation in the democratic process and encouraged attendees to act as ambassadors for the cause, spreading the message of civic duty and participation.

The District Election Officer highlighted the objective of the program, stating that it aimed at to instill a sense of civic duty and enthusiasm among the participants while raising awareness about the significance of voting.

This SVEEP program at Aharbal underscores the commitment of the Election Commission and district authorities to ensure high voter turnout and informed participation in the electoral process.

