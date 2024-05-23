Chinese military launches ‘punishment’ drills around Taiwan after new President’s pro-independence speech

BEIJING/TAIPEI: The Chinese military on Thursday launched a massive two-day “punishment drills” surrounding Taiwan, involving its army, navy, air force and rocket force, in retaliation for “separatist acts” after the self-ruled island’s new President Lai Ching-te rejected Beijing’s sovereignty claims over it.

The Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) started joint military drills surrounding the island of Taiwan at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China views Taiwan as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland, even by force.

