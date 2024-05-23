J&K swelters with higher than normal temperature

Srinagar Records Season’s Hottest Day, Jammu Sizzles At 41.2 °C

Srinagar: Mercury soared to 31.6°C in Srinagar on Wednesday, marking the season’s hottest day and third-highest temperature recorded in the summer capital during the month of May.

A meteorological department official here said that the maximum temperature at 31.6°C was 6.8°C above normal for the season in Srinagar. While today’s temperature was the hottest this season, it was the third warmest day recorded in May in a decade, the official said. Previously, Srinagar recorded higher the present temperature since 2014 on 27 May 2020 when mercury touched 31.7°C and on 22 May 2016 at 31.9°C.

Other places also recorded sweltering weather conditions with Qazigund recording a maximum of 31.6°C, Pahalgam 27.1°C, Kokernag 30.2°C, Kupwara 30.2°C and 21.2 on Wednesday, he said. Jammu, the winter capital recorded 41.2 °C, he said.

Meanwhile, night temperature also continued to witness the increasing trend with Srinagar recording a low of 14.2°C against 13.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 11.6°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 7.5°C against 6.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 11.4°C against 10.8°C and it was 1.3°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 10.7°C against 10.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.3°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 11.0°C against 8.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.2°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 27.1°C against 24.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.7°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 13.2°C, Batote 17.5°C and Bhaderwah 143.8°C, he said.

The MeT has forecast mainly dry and hot weather over Jammu and Kashmir during next few days.

The MeT official said that while there is no significant weather activity expected till May 28, “heat wave” is likely over plains of Jammu Division. (GNS)

