DGP, GoC review security situation of Poonch ahead of voting

Jammu: DGP RR Swain and General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva on Wednesday reviewed operational preparedness and security situation of border district Poonch ahead of polling in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency on May 25.

They emphasised the importance of maintaining a high-level of vigilance to effectively address any potential security challenges.

A high-level joint security review meeting chaired by the director general of police was conducted on Wednesday in Poonch, officials said.

Poonch, which is part of the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, is going to polls in the sixth phase of elections on May 25. The region has witnessed dozens of high profile terror attacks, particularly against the armed forces in the past two years.

The DGP, ADGP (law and order) Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Jammu Anand Jain and the GOC visited Poonch border district for the security preparedness.

During the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held to synergise ongoing operations and review preparations in anticipation of forthcoming events, they said.

The focus was on enhancing coordination and ensuring robust security measures across the region, they said.

The meeting underscored the commitment of the security forces to maintaining peace and stability in the region, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

The seat was scheduled to go to polls in third phase on May 7 but the polling was deferred to sixth phase on May 26 because of adverse weather conditions and closure of Mughal Road which connects the two districts with South Kashmir.

A total of 20 candidates are in fray for Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri seat which comprised South Kashmir in the Valley and twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu division.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, former Minister Mian Altaf (National Conference), Zaffar Manhas (Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party) and Advocate Maqbool Parray (DPAP) are prominent among the candidates in the race.

This is the first Lok Sabha election in which Anantnag has been linked with Rajouri and Poonch and the constituency has been divided between Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

