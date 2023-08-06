Divisive elements hell bent to disturb peace among communities in: Azad

Jammu: Divisive elements are hell-bent on disturbing peace among communities in Jammu and Kashmir, Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Saturday.

Addressing a public meeting at the Gaglla area of Doda on the first day of his 10-day tour of Chenab valley, Azad said the Union Territory has already suffered during 33 years of militancy that led to the loss of precious lives, collapse of the local economy, and lack of development.

“We cannot afford instability in the region as elements are out there to exploit and vitiate the peaceful atmosphere, thereby the need of the hour is to remain vigilant and united,” the DPAP supremo said without identifying the divisive individuals or groups.

The former chief minister said the strong bonding between different communities in Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal is an example of how people uphold and cherish secular values in their respective communities by living in harmony for ages despite disturbance in neighbourhood areas.

Cautioning the people about “elements inimical to peace” in Jammu and Kashmir, Azad directed the party leadership and workers to strive and strengthen bonds of social cohesion across the valley.

Stressing that development is linked to peace and stability, the DPAP chief said his party is committed to the development of the region.

“Chenab Valley continues to remain underdeveloped after so many decades due to politics of indifference. I and my party are committed to the development of all far-flung areas in Jammu and Kashmir which saw a golden era of progress during my tenure as chief minister even though it was a short period of two and half years,” Azad said.

