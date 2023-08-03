HC to hear on Aug 7 plea to virtually produce Yasin Malik in terror funding case

New Delhi:The Delhi High Court on Thursday listed for hearing on August 7 a plea for virtual production of separatist leader Yasin Malik from jail in connection with the NIA’s plea seeking death penalty for him in a terror funding case.

The application by the jail superintendent was adjourned after a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anish Dayal, which was scheduled to hear the request, did not assemble. The high court had on May 29 issued warrants for production of Malik, who is presently serving life term in the case in Tihar Jail, on August 9 when the NIA’s plea for enhancement of sentence is listed for hearing.

In the application seeking modification of the order, the jail authorities said Malik was a “very high risk prisoner” and it was imperative to not physically produce him in court to maintain public order and safety.

