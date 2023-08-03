EXHICON) successfully established a food and beverage segment to support medium to big corporate events

Delhi:(EXHICON) has successfully established a food and beverage segment to support medium to big corporate events. The section, led by Mr. Sachin Mahajan, has recently served two large corporate events at Messe Global Pune.

While Eaton Corporation, a 100-year-old power management conglomerate operating in more than 75 countries, placed the first event order for its annual event on July 15, 2023, Axa Insurance Services, the world’s number one insurance company functioning in more than 51 countries, was the second company to utilize EXHICON’s F&B services for its annual event of more than 1350 employees on July 29, 2023.

As a result of successful launch of the segment; two more large events have been confirmed to EXHICON, respectively by APTIV, a global technology leader with more than 200,000 employees across 131 manufacturing facilities and 11 major technical centres worldwide, for its annual gathering and a repeat business for Eaton Corporation; which is organising another mega event. Both the events are slated for September 2023.

“We have been eyeing the corporate catering market for the last two years, and we are finally here,” said Mr. Asab Shazi, Head of Customer Experience at EXHICON.

Mr. Asab further added that, “The catering services industry in India has been consistently growing at a rate of 15 to 20% per year. A market volume of USD 1,264 million is expected in this sector by 2024.

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd is the only 360 degree event and exhibition solutions company in India listed on the stock exchange.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print