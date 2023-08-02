Militant Incidents, Infiltration Declined In J&K: Govt In LS

NEW DELHI: Militancy violence and infiltration have declined in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two years, Union minister Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, noting that 26 incidents of violence and no net infiltration have occurred this year till June-end. Rai said there were 125 militancy-related and 14 infiltration incidents in 2022, and 134 militant and 34 infiltration incidents in 2021.

The minister said the measures taken by the government to curb the violence include proactive counter-insurgency operations against militants, identification and arrest of over-ground supporters of militants, deployment of police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and night patrolling and area domination.

Attachment of properties belonging to militants and their associates under relevant sections of the law, sharing of intelligence inputs amongst all security forces on a real-time basis and intensified Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) are undertaken to thwart any militant incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, he said in a written reply to a question.

Further, Rai said, the government has adopted a well-coordinated and multi-pronged strategy to tackle cross-border infiltration. This includes the tactical deployment of forces at the International Border (IB)/Line of Control (LoC), and the use of technology like surveillance cameras, night vision cameras, heat sensing gadgets, etc.

Multi-tiered deployment along IB/LoC, border fencing, deployment of intelligence personnel to collect advance and target-oriented inputs on infiltration, ambushes and foot patrolling by Army and Border Security Force have also been undertaken.

The establishment of border police posts for generating local intelligence and taking pro-active action against infiltrators are other actions taken by the government, he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print