Hearing commences in SC on batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi:The Supreme Court on Wednesday commenced hearing on a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will conduct day-to-day hearing in the matter beginning Wednesday.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who will lead the arguments on behalf of petitioners challenging the abrogation, said he will continue his submissions till Thursday.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print