Many innovative efforts ‘visible’ to save J&K youth from drugs: Modi

Srinagar: To save the youth of Jammu and Kashmir from drugs, many innovative efforts have been visible, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said.

“Programs like Musical Night, Bike Rallies are happening there,” he said in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast.

To spread this message in Chandigarh, he said, Local Clubs have been linked with it. “They call these VADA clubs. VADA means Victory Against Drug Abuse. Many sports groups have also been formed in Punjab, which are running awareness campaigns to focus on fitness and get rid of drug addiction.” He said the increasing participation of youth in the campaign against drug abuse is very encouraging. “These efforts lend a lot of strength to the campaign against drugs in India. If we want to save the future generations of the country, we have to keep them away from drugs.”

With this thought, ‘NashaMukt Bharat Abhiyan’ was launched on the 15 August 2020, he said.

“More than 11 crore people have been connected with this campaign. Two weeks ago, India has taken a huge action against drugs. After seizing about 1.5 lakh kg consignment of drugs, it has been destroyed.”

India has also created a unique record of destroying 10 lakh kg of drugs, he said.

“The cost of these drugs was more than Rs 12,000 crore. I would like to appreciate all those who are contributing in this noble campaign of de-addiction,” he said, adding, “Drug addiction becomes a big problem not only for the family, but for the whole society. In such a situation, for this danger to end forever, it is necessary that we all move forward in this direction in unison.”

While talking about drugs and the young generation, he said, “I would also like to tell you about an inspiring journey from Madhya Pradesh.”

“This is the Inspiring Journey of Mini Brazil. You must be thinking that from where Mini Brazil came in Madhya Pradesh, well, that is the twist. In MP, Bicharpur is a village in Shahdol. Bicharpur is called Mini Brazil,” he said, adding, “‘Mini Brazil’, since, today this village has become a stronghold of the rising stars of football. When I had gone to Shahdol a few weeks ago, I met many such football players there. I felt that our countrymen and especially our young friends must know about this.”

