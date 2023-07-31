Army soldier goes missing in Kulgam

By on No Comment

Army soldier goes missing in Kulgam

Srinagar: An army Jawan was reported missing from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials here said on Sunday.
Javaid Ahmad Wani, a resident of Achathal area of Kulgam district, had gone missing Saturday evening, officials said.
Wani, posted in Ladakh region, was on leave. His car was found in Paranhall later last evening, they said.
Security forces have launched a massive hunt to track down the missing soldier.

Army soldier goes missing in Kulgam added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.