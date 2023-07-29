Youm-e-Ashura being observed with religious fervour today

Srinagar: Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), will be observed across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Alam and Zuljanah processions will be taken out in all districts across Kashmir and parts of Jammu amid tight security arrangements.

The authorities announced that the Ashura procession will be allowed through traditional route from Botakadal, Lal Bazar to Imambara in Zadibal while the traffic department issued an advisory for the smooth flow of traffic.

The day is observed as a mark of sacrifice and mourning, recalling the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), in the battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram.

Ashura processions are likely to be taken from traditional routes besides other places in Budgam and elsewhere. Such processions are likely to be held in Hanjivera Pattan, Mirgund and some other areas of Baramulla district.

Meanwhile, to ensure smooth flow of traffic, the traffic department issued an advisory for Ashoora. According to the advisory, the Youm-e-Ashoora will be observed on 10th Muharram (29th July-2023). “The main Zuljinah procession shall be taken out from Bota Kadal up to Imambara Zadibal, which effects traffic movement in Zadibal and adjacent areas,” it reads, adding that “In order to have smooth movement of traffic and for convenience of general public/motorists, the following traffic advisory is issued: Traffic moving towards Zadibal will be diverted at Firdous Cinema, Mill Stop, Lal Bazar, Bota Kadal & Chattipadshahi.”

It further states that “Motorists intending to go towards Soura from Lal Chowk or vice versa shall adopt Dr. Ali Jan Road and Motorists moving towards Lal Chowk from Zakoora or vice versa shall adopt Foreshore Road.”

“The vehicles coming from Gojwara towards Zadibal will be diverted at Firdous Cinema towards Dr. Ali Jan road via Sazgaripora and the vehicles coming towards Badamwari from Lal Chowk via Rainawari will be diverted at Chatipadshahi towards Kathidarwaza,” the advisory further reads adding that “motorists from the Lal Bazar area will use the Kanitar-Hazratbal-Foreshore road. The General Public is requested to kindly avoid unnecessary movement towards the areas where Youm-e-Ashoora processions are being taken out to avoid any inconvenience.”

Meanwhile, National Conference President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, and Vice President, Omar Abdullah, in their message on the observance of Youm-e-Ashura said the day is the defining moment in the history of Islam, when Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his seventy-two revered companions taught the essential lessons of perseverance, sacrifice and faithfulness to entire humankind.

In his message on the observance of Youm-e-Ashura, Dr Farooq said the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Aaali Muqam (AS) and his seventy two righteous companions have established an example of gallant resistance against injustice, oppression and evil. He said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) belongs to the entire humankind and his struggle, penance, and principles are a shared asset of entire humankind.

The supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Aali Mukam (AS), Dr Farooq said teaches an essential message that those who sacrifice their life for their principles become immortal and the oppressors of the day regardless of their apparent victory become an object of mortification, condemnation for all times to come. “I hope and pray the observance of Youm-e-Ashura acts as a harbinger of peace, prosperity and amity in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh and elsewhere in the country as well,” he said.

Party Vice President, Omar Abdullah, in his message on Youm-e-Ashura observance, said that the month is of great historical and idealistic importance as it was during this month that the grand-son of Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) sacrificed his life, along with his family members and associates for the sake of cardinal principles laid down by Holy Messenger of Islam (SAW).

“During the days of Muharram, Imam Aali Makam (AS) and his household exhibited an attitude of patience, submission to Almighty Allah. Imam Hussain (AS) elevated the stature of humanity and demarcated good from evil. His struggle is emblematic of the power of truth and piousness, the virtues which Imam Hussain (AS) himself personified. He also immortalized the fact that those who strive and sacrifice in the way for the sake of truth, and justice never die. It is the supreme sacrifice of Imam (AS) and 72 of his revered followers that revitalized the teachings of Islam,” he said.

