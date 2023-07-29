Woman injured in bear attack at Ajas Bandipora

Bandipora: A woman was injured on Saturday when she was attacked by a black bear at Ajas area of Bandipora district

Official said that a woman identified as Aisha Begum, 50, wife of Bashir Ahmad Rather, a resident of Kawpora Ajas, was injured after attacked by a black bear, while she was working in a kitchen-garden at Nagaiwaan Ajas.

The woman suffered injuries in her left eye and was evacuated from the site to a nearby health facility from where she has been referred to a Srinagar hospital for preferential treatment.

A Wildlife Department official said that soon after receiving intimation, a team was rushed to the spot to keep a track on the movements of bear to capture it at an earliest.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print