After over three decades, Sgr streets reverberate with praises for Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) as Shia mourners take out 8th Muharram procession

Srinagar: For the first time after three decades, thousands of Shia mourners hit the traditional routes of Srinagar to take out 8th Muharram procession.

Amid praises for Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), thumping their chests and recitation of praises for Hazrat Imam Hussain(AS), the historic procession started from Guru Bazar area of city that passed through Budshah Chowk to M A Road and then Dalgate peacefully.

It was after more than three decades that the LG Manoj Sinha led administration decided to allow the Shia mourners to take out 8th Muharram procession through traditional routes. The administration has fixed 6 am to 8 am timing for the mourners to pass through the traditional routes. Shia leaders and clerics have welcomed the move and hailed the administration for this historic decision.

Thousands of mourners from different parts of Kashmir while walking peacefully through the streets of Srinagar were seen beating chests, holding tall flags (Alams) of Hazrat Imam Hussain(AS) and chanting of praises and Nouhas in favour of grand son of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“We are grateful to LG administration for allowing us to take out procession after such a long gap. This is indeed a pleasure and a great moment for us,” said a mourner Altaf Hussain. He said Muharram gives a reminder to every Muslim to follow the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and to follow into his footsteps

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) said a security review meeting was held in Srinagar yesterday in which it was decided to allow the 8th Muharram procession through traditional routes. “Officers and men were deployed on roads at 2 am to ensure peaceful conduct of the procession. And so far, the procession is going on peacefully,” he said.

Present on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad said that it was after over three decades that Muharram procession was allowed. “I would say this is one of the peace dividends,” he said, adding that mourners have cooperated and so has the administration.

SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Matoo said that it’s a display of faith after a long time on the streets of Srinagar and he thanked the LG administration for the historic decision. “Mourners are walking peacefully and I hope restrictions will be lifted on Muharram 10th also known as Ashura,” he said—(KNO)

