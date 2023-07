Srinagar: A teenager was injured after he fell from a moving train in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

An official said that the teenager received injuries after he fell from a moving train at Anantnag railway station.

He said that he has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He has been identified as Tawfeeq Ahmad (13) son of Showket Ali of Jammu—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print