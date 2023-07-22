Unfortunate that Pb Guv doesn’t know whether calling special Assembly session in June was legal or not: CM

Chandigarh,: Days after the Punjab Governor said the calling of a special Assembly session last month was likely a breach of law and procedure, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said it is “very unfortunate” that Banwarilal Purohit does not know whether the June 19-20 session was legal or illegal.

Mann said during the previous Amarinder Singh government tenure, the Assembly session was called twice without the permission of the governor as the session was not prorogued.

The special Assembly session was called after consulting the experts of the Constitution, Mann said.

