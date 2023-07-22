Rains lash J&K, MeT Predicts More

Srinagar: Rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir even as weatherman on Saturday forecast more precipitation.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places are expected in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours,” a meteorological department official said . “Some spells can be heavy especially in Kathua district,” he said.

On July 23, he said, intermittent light to moderate rain was expected at scattered places of J&K.

On July 24-25, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected. “A brief spell of rain may occur at some places.” On July 26-28, he said, no large change is expected.

