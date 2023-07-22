Pak military court should not begin trial of civilians involved in May 9 violence without informing Supreme Court: Top judge

Islamabad: Pakistan’s top judge on Friday directed that the military court should not begin a trial of those involved in the unprecedented anti-government violence on May 9 without informing the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial gave this direction during the hearing of multiple petitions challenging the military trial of civilians, mostly supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan.

A six-member bench, including Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A. Malik, is hearing the petitions.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print