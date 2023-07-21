Crime Branch Kashmir Produces Chargesheet Against 9 Persons For Involment In Fraudently Securing Jobs in SKIMS Soura

Srinagar: Crime Branch Kashmir on Friday said that its Economic Offences Wing Srinagar produced chargesheet in a court against 9 people for securing jobs Fraudently in SKIMS Soura.

In a handout, the CBK said that its Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar [Crime Branch Kashmir] produced the charge-report in Case FIR No. 26/2015 u/Ss 420, 468, 471 & 120-B RPC of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir against nine persons for their alleged involvement in fraudulently securing jobs in SKIMS Soura after having committed criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery of certificates etc.

According to spokesman, the case owes its origin to an official communication received by Crime Branch Kashmir from the Director, SKIMS Soura who complained that pursuant to SKIMS Soura order No. SIMS-23 (P) of 2015, among others, (i) Shakoor Ahmad Tantray S/o Mohammad Yousuf Tantray R/o Ponipora Kulgam; (ii) Mohammad Shahid Murtaza S/o Mohammad Shaban Dar R/o Wanpora Kulgam; (iii) Shazia Hassan D/o Gh. Hassan R/o Kulpora Srandoo Kulgam; (iv) Mudasir Bashir Sofi S/o Bashir Ahmad Sofi R/o Noorbagh Kulgam and (v) Shameem Ahmad Naik S/o Hamidullah Naik R/o Banimullah Kulgam were appointed as Nursing Orderlies subject to verification/ genuineness of their academic credentials/ D.O.B. certificates etc. However, as per the verification report furnished by the Joint Secretary (Verification), J&K State Board of School Education, Kashmir it transpired that the academic/ D.O.B. certificates submitted by the above-named individuals were fake and forged. Accordingly, Case FIR No. 26 of 2015 came to be registered in P/S Crime Branch Kashmir and investigation was started to probe into the allegations.

During investigation it was determined that, in addition to the five accused individuals named above, two more individuals, viz., Aamir Hassan Khan S/o Ghulam Hassan Khan R/o Badrakund Ganderbal and Jehangir Ahmad Dar S/o Gh. Hassan Dar R/o Ashmuji Kulgam had also produced fake/ forged certificates for securing the said job in SKIMS Soura. It also came to fore during investigation that two persons, viz., Rashid-ul-Hassan Gojjar S/o Gh. Hassan R/o Aarigutnoo Kulgam and Mohammad Akbar Lone (now deceased) S/o Gh. Rasool Lone R/o Gund Fatehpora Anantnag were responsible for forging and fabrication of the marks cards for monetary considerations, he said.

Evidence collected during investigation has established individual and collective criminal culpability and proved that offences punishable U/Ss 420, 468, 471 & 120-B RPC have been committed by the nine accused persons; accordingly, charge-report (challan) of the instant Case has been presented before the Hon’ble Court of Forest Magistrate, Srinagar for judicial determination, reads the statement.

