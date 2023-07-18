VC BGSBU releases book titled Rhyacophilidae of India

Rajouri:Vice Chancellor Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Prof. Akbar Masood released a book entitled “Rhyacophilidae of India,” authored by Dr. Sajad Hussain Parey, Assistant Professor, Dept of Zoology, Mr. Tabraq Ali, PhD Scholar, and Dr. Manpreet Singh, Scientist, ZSI Kolkata today.
Prof. Akbar Masood congratulated the authors for their scholarly contribution and termed this as a significant milestone in the field of entomology, specifically in the study of the insect order Trichoptera.
On the occasion Prof. Akbar said that the release of this groundbreaking book signifies the pioneering efforts of Indian authors in shedding light on the Rhyacophilidae family, offering a valuable contribution to the scientific community and opening new avenues for research and exploration in the field of insect taxonomy. Prof. Akbar said that this memorable event serves as a testament to the dedication, expertise, and collaborative spirit of the authors, who have significantly advanced the understanding of India’s rich insect biodiversity.
Those who were present on the occasion included
Dr. A. A. Shah, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, Dr. Shamas Kamal Anjum, Associate Dean School of Islamic Studies and Languages, and Mr. Mohd. Ishaq, Registrar BGSBU
