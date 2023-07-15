PM Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi; says looking forward to talks with UAE President to bolster bilateral ties

Abu Dhabi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday on a day-long visit and said he was looking forward to his talks with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to further deepen the multifaceted bilateral ties.

Modi, who is currently on his fifth visit to the UAE, was warmly welcomed at the airport by UAE’s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Landed in Abu Dhabi. I look forward to the deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will further deepen India-UAE cooperation,” he tweeted.

