Govt working to solve long pending issues of daily wagers: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

Pulwama: Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Wednesday said that the government is working to solve the long pending issues of daily wagers and that every inch of waqf land grabbed by anyone will be retrieved soon.

Darakhshan Andrabi said that government is working to solve issues of daily wagers and hopefully their issues will be solved soon.

She also said that every inch of Waqf land that has been occupied or grabbed illegally by anyone will soon be retrieved.

To a query about the Opposition Unity, she said that there is no fun without a challenge and they know that BJP has worked for the welfare of the people, which is why they are coming together.

She also said that preparations regarding Parliament and Urban Local Body elections are going on. She, however, denied to comment about holding of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir—(KNO)

