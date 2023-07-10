Unveiling the unbridled private school mafia in Kashmir: A call for urgent action

In the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir, an ominous presence haunts the realm of education—the private school mafia. This malevolent syndicate thrives unchecked, manipulating the very foundations of the education system for its own profit-driven agenda, callously disregarding the welfare of students, teachers, and parents. The gravity of this situation demands immediate action, as we must shine a piercing light on the exploitative practices perpetrated by these institutions, while simultaneously condemning the inexcusable inaction displayed by government authorities. It is a moral imperative to implement rigorous measures capable of eradicating this deeply entrenched issue that continues to plague the educational landscape.

The private school mafia’s audacious disregard for the well-being of students, teachers, and parents cannot be overlooked. By shamelessly prioritizing financial gain over the sacred duty of education, they undermine the very essence of learning. It is essential to expose the manipulative tactics employed by these unscrupulous entities and expose their exploitative practices to safeguard the integrity of education.

The lack of action from government authorities in the face of this rampant exploitation is disheartening. It is a betrayal of their responsibility to protect the rights and well-being of the citizens they serve. The time has come for them to demonstrate their commitment to justice and take swift and decisive measures to address this deeply entrenched issue.

High Fees and Exploitation of Teachers: Many private schools in Kashmir shamelessly impose exorbitant fees on parents, callously exploiting their hopes and dreams for their children’s education. This financial burden, oblivious to the socioeconomic realities of families, deprives many deserving students of quality education. Meanwhile, teachers, the backbone of any educational system, endure exploitative practices, grappling with overwhelming workloads and meagre compensation. Their precious vacation time is further exploited for mandatory workshops without any additional remuneration, perpetuating a cycle of exhaustion and discontent.

Non-Issuance of job documents and Verbal Dictation: In a grave violation of labour rights, some private schools in Kashmir deny teachers the basic protections and securities guaranteed by employment letters and official identification documents. This deliberate omission renders them vulnerable to manipulation and dismissal at the whim of school owners, leaving them in a perpetual state of uncertainty. Verbal dictation exacerbates this injustice, subjecting teachers to arbitrary decisions without legal recourse or protection.

Job Insecurity and Mental Health Struggles: As the largest employer in Kashmir, the private school industry perpetuates a climate of job insecurity and despair among teachers. Without employment letters or legal protections, they face constant uncertainty, resulting in heightened levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. This dire situation not only affects individual teachers but also has a detrimental impact on the overall quality of education in the region.

Low Salary of Female Staff and Gender Discrimination: Within this educational underworld, the plight of female staff members is particularly alarming. Despite equal dedication and competence, they are systematically subjected to lower salaries than their male counterparts. Such gender-based wage discrimination not only perpetuates inequality but also undermines the principles of fairness and equal opportunities, hindering societal progress as a whole.

Winter Salary of teachers. Different Private schools deny winter salaries to teachers, coupled with their expulsion during winter, while still charging school fees from students, not only violating labour and employment laws but also diminishes the worth and dignity of teachers, raising serious concerns about the ethical and moral foundations of these educational institutions.

Self-Set Rules and Monopoly: The private school mafia in Kashmir operates outside the bounds of regulation, imposing self-set rules that prioritize their own interests. This monopolistic behavior stifles competition, limits educational options, and hampers innovation. Furthermore, during winter vacations, teachers are unjustly expelled, while students are charged exorbitant fees, leading to undue financial burdens on parents and severe disruptions to the education of affected students.

Uniform and Stationery Issue: The private school mafia’s control over the purchase and sale of uniforms and stationery, limiting parents to specific vendors, perpetuates a monopolistic environment that unfairly burdens already struggling families. This exploitative practice not only drives up prices but also disregards the financial hardships faced by parents, undermining moral and social ethics

Government Inaction and Bureaucratic Connections: Despite the pervasive exploitation and distressing circumstances imposed by the private school mafia, government authorities have displayed a profound lack of action. The connections between school owners and bureaucrats hinder any meaningful measures from being taken, further exacerbating the suffering of teachers, parents, and students alike. This negligence is an affront to the government’s duty to safeguard the rights and well-being of its citizens.

The Need for Immediate and Decisive Action: The situation demands swift and resolute actions to dismantle the private school mafia in Kashmir. The government must awaken from its slumber and take strict measures to address this deeply rooted issue. These actions include:

1. Enforcing regulations and monitoring compliance to ensure fair and affordable education for all.

2. Implementing strict labour laws that guarantee employment letters, official identification, and legal protections for teachers.

3. Eradicating gender-based wage discrimination, promoting equality, and providing equal pay for equal work.

4. Establishing an independent oversight body to investigate and address complaints of exploitative practices, high fees, and monopolistic behavior.

5. Creating a supportive and inclusive environment for teachers, ensuring job security, and providing mental health support.

6. Breaking the connections between school owners and bureaucrats, ensuring impartiality and accountability in addressing the issue.

7. Encouraging transparency and accountability through regular audits of private schools’ financial practices.

8. Empowering parents and stakeholders to voice their concerns and grievances through a robust grievance redressal mechanism.

9. Collaborating with education experts and civil society organizations to develop comprehensive reforms that prioritize the well-being and future of Kashmir’s education system.

In conclusion, the private school mafia in Kashmir poses a grave threat to the educational landscape, exploiting teachers, burdening parents, and compromising the future of students. The government’s inaction is not only a disservice to the community but also a betrayal of its responsibility. The time has come for decisive action to dismantle this mafia, safeguard the rights of all stakeholders, and restore the sanctity of education in Kashmir. Only through unwavering commitment and collective effort can we bring about the necessary reforms and ensure a brighter future for generations to come. Let us join hands and embark on this critical journey of transformation and justice.

The writer is a Ph.D. scholar at Pondicherry Central University (CSIR-NET, DST-INSPIRE Fellow, Gold Medalist). He is also the founder of GeoBuddy Learning Solution and can be reached at [email protected]

