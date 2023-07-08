2 madrassas sealed in Kishtwar for ‘FCRA violations’

Jammu: Authorities have sealed two madrassas for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmed Poswal said the sealing of the two madrassas was done as part of a broader initiative to investigate illegal financial transactions involving a Jammu-based group.

However, he said no arrests have been made in this connection so far.

The sealing of the two Islamic educational institutes was done on the directives of the J-K Home Department and the divisional commissioner, Jammu, the officials said.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav ordered the takeover of Ashraf-ul-Aloom and RPI Academy located in Tatani Saroor in the Drabshalla area, they said.

Yadav said the madrassas were sealed for the FCRA violations.

These madrassas, which were being operated by Maulana Ali Mia Nadwi Educational Charitable Trust (MAMNECT) from Bathindi (Jammu), received a notice from the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Kishtwar, instructing the trust to promptly hand over the possession of the madrassas’ buildings to the administration, the officials said.

The tehsildar of the area was tasked with taking over the buildings and sealing them, they added.

The officials said the action was initiated as part of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) efforts to address FCRA violation issues.

(PTI)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print