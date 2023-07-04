NIA attaches house of two brothers in Pak-sponsored narco terror case in Punjab

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the house of two brothers, arrested in a Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror case, in Amritsar district of Punjab, an official said on Tuesday.

The residential property of Bikramjit Singh alias Vicky and his brother Maninder Singh alias Mani has been attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after it was designated as “proceeds of terrorism”, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said the two brothers were earlier arrested by the NIA in the case.

