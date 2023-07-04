Govt allots land to landless families under PMAY

LG Refuses To Give Details Of Beneficiaries But Says Admin ‘Do Not Discriminate On The Basis Of Religion Or Region’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration has started providing 150 square yard plots to landless families here for the construction of their houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY).

The LG said five marlas land (1,360 square feet) will be provided to each landless family.

“A few years ago the Prime Minister decided that every poor person should have a roof over their head. The main obstacle here was that there was no provision for giving land to landless families. We made a provision and approved it in the administrative council to provide land to landless construction of houses under the PMAY,” Sinha told reporters here.

“We have given plots to 2,711 landless families across Jammu and Kashmir. We will be providing land as per the list we have and hope to complete the existing backlog by March 2024,” he added.

Sinha said the move will transform the lives of the poor and landless people in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The rural development department has identified 1.83 lakh families who do not have their own houses. We are working on it. It is a step that will not only provide a house to them but transform their lives,” he said.

“With housing needs taken care of, these families will start thinking of earning a better livelihood and education for their children. This puts them on the path to development,” Sinha said.

The LG said the Union Territory administration is duty-bound to provide land to remaining landless families.

“In the last 3-4 years, we have had success in providing social justice to people. There is no contradiction in our interactions and actions,” he added.

Sinha refused to give any details of the beneficiaries under the new scheme saying “We do not discriminate on the basis of religion or region. We have provided land to those who were deserving as per the law”.

Asked about the government’s demolition drive for retrieval of state land earlier this year, Sinha said the administration has “not touched the poor people”.

“We have not touched the poor. There were some aberrations but those were also corrected. The poor should have the first right to government resources. The land will be given as per laws. Wherever a sympathetic view is needed, it will be done,” he said.

Responding to questions on Amarnath Yatra, Sinha said the annual pilgrimage was progressing smoothly and the pilgrims have given very positive feedback.

“We have above 95 per cent satisfaction feedback from the pilgrims. We are lacking in traffic management but we have taken steps to improve that as well,” he said.

“Efforts are being made to make the yatris aware of the ROP and associated drills. Media is requested to give wide publicity to these advisories,” the LG added.

Sinha said Srinagar was becoming “a happening place” after the successful conduct of the G20 event which was followed by the hosting of several national-level events in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Several high-profile events were held. People have cooperated with the administration and the media has also played a positive role,” Sinha said.

