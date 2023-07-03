RBI says 76 pc of Rs 2,000 notes returned to banks

Mumbai; As much as 76 per cent of the Rs 2,000 notes in circulation have been returned to banks, mostly through deposits, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

On May 19, RBI announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation and gave public time till September 30 to either deposit the currency notes in their bank accounts or get them exchanged.

“According to the data received from the banks, the total value of Rs 2,000 bank notes received back from circulation after the announcement on May 19 is Rs 2.72 lakh crore up to June 30, 2023.

