Prominent trade union leader Sampath Prakash dies of heart attack

Srinagar: A prominent trade union leader and Kashmiri pandit Sampath Prakash died due to a sudden heart attack on Saturday.

Confirming his death, a top official at SKIMS, Soura said that the elderly trade union leader was brought dead to the hospital and his body has been kept in mortuary here.

Soon after the news of his death broke, condolences poured in from various quarters including politicians, trade bodies and others.

Notably, Sampath Prakash was also famous for his controversial statements and also for his contribution speech about “Khuftan Fakirs and other famous personalities of the era of 90s.”

Meanwhile, Sampath Prakash’s son Leni Kundo also confirmed his death—.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print