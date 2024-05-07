Parents have right to inspect school busses: SSP Rural Traffic

Bandipora: The Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) traffic rural Kashmir, Ravider Pal Singh on Tuesday visited different areas of Bandipora district and conducted a special drive to contain accidents on Bandipora-Srinagar highway.Speaking with KNS, Ravinder pal Singh said that the traffic police aims to make people aware about traffic rules through the awareness cum special drives in different parts of the valley.He also said that the drive was conducted against violators, particularly triple riders, stunt bikers and which are currently the big challenge for traffic police.”Our aim is to reach all areas where traffic influx is more and check overloading on a daily basis,”.He urged parents to come forward and inspect school buses and check if the school authorities provide their childrens a proper seating in school buses. Ssp traffic Said that besides seizing the vehicles, strict action will be taken against the stunt bikers.SSP Traffic urged the general public to adopt a traffic-friendly behavior and cooperate with the authorities in ensuring road safety
