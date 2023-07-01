Amarnath Yatra 2023: Quadcopters, NVDs, anti-drone teams, bomb squads’ part of upgraded security system for both routes this year, says Army

Pahalgam/: The army Saturday said this year additional security facilities have been put in place with special focus on quick and effective response in case of any natural calamity while as quadcopters and night vision devices are being used for round the clock surveillance on both the routes.

Addressing presser at Pahalgam base camp, Commander 1 sector RR Amandeep Malhi said that additional facilities have been ensured this year for the smooth and peaceful Amarnath Pilgrimage.

“We have used quadcopters and nigh vision devices for 24×7 surveillance enroute cave shrine. Apart from the army, Central forces and police have been deployed on higher reaches. Every soldier has been briefed to ensure least inconvenience to locals during the Yatra period,” he said . He said Mountain and Avalanche rescue teams have been deployed to meet any eventuality. “This year, quick and effective response teams will ensure fast evacuation in case of any natural calamity,” he said, adding that this year army along with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), NDRF and SRDRF conducted joint drills to ensure “timely response in case of any natural calamity.”

In another briefing at Baltal, 3 Sector Commander of army Atul Rajput a multi-level security grid has been put in place for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra. “Surveillance devices, Night Vision devices, anti-drone teams and bomb squads have been deployed along the route leading to the cave shrine for round the clock surveillance. A proper tenting facility and emergency helipads are ready to evacuate the pilgrims in case of any emergency. Civil agencies, J&K police, CRPF, ITBP and other security agencies have already participated in the mock drills that includes mountain and avalanche rescue,” the army officer said, adding that keeping in view the last year’s natural calamity, earth moving equipment has already been placed at the forward areas. “We are in constant contact with the locals as they are the main stakeholders and their suggestions are valuable. This Yatra is another best time to showcase Kashmiriyat. The army will ensure the safe return of last pilgrim,” the army officer said—

