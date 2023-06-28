‘Labbaik, Allahumma Labbaik’: Over 2.5 million pilgrims converge on Mount Arafat in hajj climax

Riyadh: Mount Arafat and surrounding areas were heavy with spirituality Tuesday as hundreds of thousands of Mulisms pilgrims filled the air with the call: “Labbaik, Allahumma Labbaik!”

The simple, poetic yet powerful call or Talbiyah – “Here I am, O God, here I am” – is invoked by the pilgrims as a conviction that they intend to perform the hajj only for the glory of Allah and it really sums up the spirit of hajj, one of Islam’s five pillars.

Over 2.5 million Muslim pilgrims braved the scorching summer heat to pray at Mount Arafat as the annual hajj pilgrimage reached its climax Tuesday.

Vast crowds of worshippers, dressed in impeccable white robes, crowded the rocky face of the mountain – also known as Jabal ar-Raḥmah or Mountain of Mercy – and surrounding areas for a key ritual from noon till dusk.

The spot is of great historical importance in Islam because the hill is believed to be the place where the Prophet Muhammad stood and delivered his last sermon.

The pilgrims gathered at the 13.6 square-kilometer area as different countries held respective prayer programs throughout the day.

After all day at Arafat, the pilgrims will travel the short distance to Muzdalifah, where they will sleep in the open air.

Later on Wednesday, the faithful will collect pebbles and hurl seven of them at three giant concrete walls in the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ritual.

They will also celebrate the first day of Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals and male pilgrims are obliged to shave their heads.

The pilgrims will return to Mecca’s Grand Mosque – Islam’s holiest site – for a final circumambulation of the Kaaba.

