MeT predicts intermittent rains, mostly during evening, in J&K

Srinagar: Weather department here on Tuesday forecast intermittent light to moderate rain towards afternoon and evening in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meteorological department official said that from June 28- July 1, weather is expected to be partly cloudy. “Rain likely in the evening,” he said.

He said that water level in rivers and streams and nallas are also expected to rise.

“All are requested to remain cautious/alert during the active phase of monsoon in J&K,” he added.

In last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, he said, Srinagar recorded rainfall of 0.6mm, Qazigund 4.2 mm, Pahalgam 1.4 mm, Kupwara 0.0 mm, Kokernag 12.4 mm, Gulmarg 0.0 mm, Jammu 7.9 mm, Banihal 5.4 mm, Batote 8.8 mm, Katra 4.8 mm, Bhaderwah 16.6 mm and Kathua 25.4 mm.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 19.4°C against 17.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.1°C for the summer capital.

