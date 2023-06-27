At Hazratbal shrine, LG Manoj Sinah calls for revival of ‘shrine tourism’ in Kashmir

Srinagar’: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday visited the revered shrine of Hazratbal in Srinagar and called for revival of ‘shrine tourism in Kashmir.” He said that Eid-ul-Adha is a festival of peace and harmony.

Reviewing the preparations and facilities at the shrine that houses the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), he said that today top officials from the administration are present and preparations are in place for the upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Adha. Quoting saying (Hadith) of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the LG,said that the Prophet (SAW) has stated that unless the heart is purified, the body remains impure. “If heart is clean, the entire body is clean,” he said.

The LG said that the way people from across India are coming for the Amarnath Yatra, people can also come to see revered shrines like Hazratbal, Charar-e-Sharief and dozens of other shrines in the Valley. “Shrine tourism can be revived to attract people from the rest of the country. I am open to get feedback from the people, Waqf Board and anyone else on this issue. You can to me or I can visit you as well,” he said.

He said Eid-ul-Adha is a festival of peace and harmony. The LG prayed for the peace and prosperity in J&K at the shrine—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print